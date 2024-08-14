John Darke Ltd wins national award for second year running

John Darke Ltd at Louth has received one of Ford’s prestigious 2023 President's Awards for Sales and Service performance.

The President's Award, the highest honour a UK dealership can receive from Ford, is given to the best dealers that deliver consistently over the course of a full year. The award is not solely based on sales figures – winning dealers must also demonstrate excellent levels of service and customer engagement. Paul Wooding, John Darke Ltd Director, “we are very proud of what our team have achieved and thank every member of staff for their outstanding performance. It was great to win the award in 2022, and fantastic to be awarded it for a second time in 2023.” To show their appreciation the team were invited to a celebration meal. Pictured is Paul Wooding (left) receiving the award from Stephen Plaxton, Ford of Britain and Ireland, with some of the John Darke Ltd team.