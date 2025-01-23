Kick off for greener business growth in Lincoln this March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Small and medium-sized enterprises aiming to cut costs and carbon emissions are invited to a workshop at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium this spring.

Local businesses with green ambitions can take advantage of a fully funded workshop in Lincoln on Wednesday 19 March.

The three-hour session, from Business Lincolnshire – the government-funded business support service for Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland – will explore ways small and medium-sized enterprises can reduce costs, cut carbon emissions, and boost their reputations.

Running from 9am to 12pm, the workshop takes place at Lincoln City FC’s LNER Stadium. Led by PECT sustainability consultant David Knight, it promises to demystify Net Zero jargon and provide practical ideas that businesses can put into action straightaway. Businesses will also have the chance to quiz David with sector-specific questions.

Demystifying Net Zero at a previous Low Carbon Lincolnshire workshop in Grantham.

After the workshop, attendees can enjoy a networking lunch with other local businesses. They can also hear from Lincoln City’s sustainability team about the club’s Net Zero journey – including its new platform to track travel emissions – and the business benefits of becoming more sustainable.

Previous workshop attendee Steve Holliday, SHEQ Compliance Officer at Grimsby-based Technica Ltd, said: “Having struggled with how Net Zero will apply to SMEs in the real world, the Net Zero and decarbonisation workshops presented by David Knight really unlocked this subject.

“David drilled down to what SMEs actually needed to be looking at, rather than grand statements that only large organisations could action.”

The Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme is available to SMEs located in the following council areas: City of Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, North Kesteven, South Kesteven, West Lindsey and Rutland.

Each business undergoes an onboarding process to confirm eligibility and ensure that workshops can be tailored to those attending.

Find out more about the Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme at the Business Lincolnshire website (https://www.businesslincolnshire.com/) or reserve your workshop place on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cut-costs-boost-reputation-net-zero-made-simple-for-smes-tickets-1098842931789