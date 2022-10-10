Lash and brow businesses aged just 21

Cloud Beauty owner Alexs Pyne.

Alexs Pyne has opened her first beauty salon – Cloud Beauty – on Queen Street after studying for years to perfect her craft.

As a former pupil of Monks Dyke Academy (now Louth Academy), Alexs said she had always had an interest in beauty and after began her journey while studying at Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education, where she studied Level 2 and 3 Beauty and Hair dressing.

She also studied an eyelash course while at college, and decided this is where she wanted to specialise.

"That’s what I enjoyed doing the most,” Alexs said, “And then I had to gain 300 hours of work experience so I hired a room in a beauty salon in Louth when I was 17.”

Now aged just 21, Alexs has now saved enough money to be able to open her own salon, and on Saturday September 30, formally opened her own salon.

Cloud Beauty offers a wide range of eyelash and eyebrow treatments, including lash lifts and tints, hybrid, Russian and combination brows.

Alexs is now looking to collaborate with other beauticians to rent a room in her salon, nail technicians in particular, and anyone interested should get in touch with her.