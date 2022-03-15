Last chance to book for Visitor Economy Conference.

One of the most well-known visitor attractions in the county - Lincoln Cathedral's West front from the Castle walls EMN-181202-115418001

The full-day event, which takes place at the Lincolnshire Showground on Tuesday March 22, showcases Lincolnshire and Rutland’s visitor economy offer and, after a two-year gap, reports on what has been put in place to build the sector back stronger.

Attendees will gain exclusive insight and be the first to hear about Lincolnshire’s Green Tourism Toolkit, which will be launching on the day.

Keynote speakers from across the region include epresentatives from Lincolnshire County Council, Visit Lincoln, and CDI Alliance, along with perspectives from an array of independent businesses.

The event features an address from keynote speaker, Ed Gillespie. A passionate and entertaining environmentalist, Ed will be focussing on sustainability and innovation during his session, aiming to educate businesses on how to be more resilient and responsible, whilst encouraging them to prepare for a successful future.

Coun Colin Davie, Executive County Councillor for Economy and Place, will be delivering the opening message for the event. Coun Davie says: “We are thrilled to finally meet in-person again at the Lincolnshire Showground, which is such a lovely venue! It is so important to shout about the massive achievements in the sector after COVID.

“We have many exciting workshops and interactive sessions. This really is an event we want everyone to take something away from, and we are lucky to be able to fully fund the conference for all attendees!”