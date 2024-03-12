Latest Chopstix franchise launches in Lincoln with free offer for more than 1,000 people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CHOPSTIX, the UK’s favourite noodle bar, has announced the opening of its newest store which has taken a spot on the high street in the city.

The store, which is opening on 13th March, is bringing with it more than 1000 free meals to Lincolners who get in early.

There will be free medium boxes on offer for the first 100 people through the door, with 1000 free portions of spring rolls available for those that miss out on the box deals.

The new venue, which is located at 307 High Street, Lincoln, LN5 7DR, will be open between 11am and 9:30pm every day, bringing a fresh option for food lovers in the city centre.

Chopstix has quickly become one of the UK’s most popular chain restaurants, with its focus on Asian flavour in a quick and accessible way making it a firm favourite throughout the country.

As well as take away classics like Sweet & Sour Chicken and Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, Chopstix has a range of fresh flavours including the spicy Firecracker Chicken with a fiery garlic and chili seasoning, and brand favourites like Chicken Katsu Curry and the restaurants signature Caramel Drizzle Chicken.

Fans will be able to order for delivery, takeaway or eat in-store, with the restaurant including 40 seats for diners.

Rob Burns, Marketing Director for Chopstix, said: “Lincoln is an exciting expansion for us at Chopstix, allowing us to bring our fantastic Pan-Asian flavours to a whole new audience in the East Midlands.

“Everywhere we go, we’re loved; people are tired of the same old fast food offerings and want something fresh, new and that has great tastes and flavours without breaking the bank.

“The new store is bringing 11 new jobs to the city and will help to diversify the options on the high street. We’re really keen to meet all of the Lincolners who are craving some fresh tastes, and we can’t wait to get the doors open next week.”

Lincoln’s new Chopstix store is just the latest in the expansion plans of the group with more store launches to be announced in the upcoming months. Now numbering over 110 locations across the UK, Chopstix has stores in almost every major city and town in the country.

The noodle bar’s popular dishes are also available to order from UberEats, Deliveroo, Just Eat, or through the Chopstix app.