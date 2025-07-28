Law firm sets a course for schools to visit offshore wind farm

Up close and personal

The first commercial boat trip to RWE Humber Gateway raised funds for schools to repeat the journey

Leading Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire law firm Wilkin Chapman Rollits is the first commercial organisation to have sailed to the RWE Humber Gateway, organised by Projekt Renewable, raising money for school trips to the North Sea wind farm.

Clients and professional contacts joined Roly Freeman, partner and head of the energy & renewables sector, Adam Ottley, partner and joint head of Grimsby and Josh Briggs, partner and head of disputes & regulatory to set sail on a four-hour journey from the North East Lincolnshire coast to the RWE Humber Gateway offshore wind farm, which is around eight kilometres east of Spurn Point in the North Sea.

The money raised from the trip with Grimsby-based Projekt Renewable will help fund a local schools programme to support the next generation of renewable energy workers in the area.

The trip will enable school trips to inspire the next generation

Wilkin Chapman Rollits, which is the largest law firm in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, is a patron of Projekt Renewable; an educational, cultural and community hub in the centre of Grimsby that aims to inspire the next generation of renewable energy workers.

One of the twelve on the boat trip, Adam Ottley, who is joint head of the Grimsby office at the firm, said:

“Grimsby has shown itself to be a leading area in the world of renewable energy across the last decade, and as this sector continues to grow there are more and more career possibilities being made available for young people in the area.

“Enabling young people to learn about the green energy sector industry and the career opportunities that it creates in this way is just fantastic. Witnessing the incredible wind farm up close is a truly unforgettable and inspiring experience.”

The Wilkin Chapman Rollits team on their way to the RWE Humber Gateway

The RWE Humber Gateway, which has been fully operational for ten years, is capable of generating enough electricity to power up to 199,000 homes - which is one and a half times the number of homes in the nearby city of Hull - and it is a key part of Grimsby being the UK capital of renewable energy in recent years.

The offshore wind farm has a total of 73 turbines in the North Sea, each standing at 138 metres - over 40 metres taller than Big Ben, and slightly larger than the London Eye.

Richard Askam, director at Projekt Renewable, said:

“When I spoke at the firm’s Greater Grimsby Series of talks about Projekt Renewable, the firm was very keen to support us. Wilkin Chapman Rollits’ boat trip was the first time a commercial group has toured the wind farm by boat, and with their support, Projekt Renewable will be promoting further commercial tripsto raise additional funds for its educational programmes.”

As a law firm with a specific focus on the energy and renewable sector, this trip was perfectly aligned with Wilkin Chapman Rollits’ commitment and expertise around the growing industry and what it can offer businesses, as well as the wider environment.

Visit the Projekt Renewable website to discover more about how you can embark on one of these unique boat tour opportunities: www.projektrenewable.com/boat-tours

To learn more about Wilkin Chapman Rollits, visit www.wilkinchapmanrollits.co.uk.