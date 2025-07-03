Leading hotel in Lincoln’s historic heart adds four luxury en-suite bedrooms within newly converted and upgraded 16th Century annex

The White Hart Hotel in the historic heart of Lincoln has added four new luxurious en-suite rooms to its portfolio, following the conversion and upgrading of the adjacent 16th century half-timbered building, Leigh Pemberton House.

The impressive rooms are located on the first and second floors of this iconic 16th Century Grade II star listed building – one of the most photographed in this part of the city - which is now being operated as an annex to the main hotel. Each room provides guests with the opportunity to enjoy spectacular views south to Steep Hill, voted one of the most popular historic streets in England, as well as high quality ensuite facilities. Leigh Pemberton House also offers attractive options for families or larger groups, including exclusive use of all rooms.

The fascinating building has had a rich tapestry of former lives over its more than 500 year history - including being used as a merchant’s house, furniture shop and silver and tinsmiths, as well as the notorious ‘Blue Boy’ Inn. It gained its current name from the former Chairman of NatWest, who was also Governor of the Bank of England.

These latest additions bring the total of elegantly decorated and luxurious bedrooms now offered by the White Hart Hotel to 53 across the main hotel, Leigh Pemberton House and a Georgian townhouse at No. 7 Castle Hill. They provide the perfect central location from which to explore the city’s many unique buildings, shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants and visitor attractions including the castle and cathedral – all within easy walking distance.

Leigh Pemberton House, Lincoln.

The Lincoln Visitor Information Centre will continue to be a tenant of Leigh Pemberton House at ground floor level.

The high-quality conversion of Leigh Pemberton House is part of a personal passion and further significant investment into the Uphill city for local businessman Andrew Long. Andrew acquired the White Hart Hotel in July 2022 and Leigh Pemberton House in December 2023, along with 6/7 Castle Hill earlier that same year. Andrew is also redeveloping the former White Hart Garages in conjunction with a full refurbishment scheme for the original Judges Lodgings building.

Andrew’s recent investment in the hotel and city in the county where he grew up has seen the transformation and full refurbishment of the hotel - all bedrooms, dining and entertainment spaces including the all-new Antlers Restaurant and Colonnade Cocktail Bar & Lounge. Together with The Gibson Club Bar.

Andrew has exciting ambitions for further high-quality enhancements over the coming months including the creation of new spa treatment rooms and planning permission has also been granted for work to start on an indoor pool in the Autumn.

Bedroom in the newly converted Leigh Pemberton House

The White Hart Hotel is part of Andrew’s expanding Loxley Collection hotel portfolio, which includes North Yorkshire coastal gem, Hotel Victoria in Robin Hood’s Bay and the Polurrian on the Lizard in Cornwall.

Speaking of the new rooms, Andrew Long, Owner of the White Hart Hotel said: “We’re delighted that these four new bedrooms in this fascinating historic building are now ready to welcome their first guests as part of our ongoing programme of refurbishment and investment.

I’m passionate about the city and all it has to offer and am committed to enhancing these wonderful historic buildings, creating a strong reputation for overnight stays of national and international quality whilst also delivering special dining and drinking experiences for local residents to enjoy. We will continue to ensure that we respect and celebrate the centuries of heritage across the buildings and their exceptional location.

Our latest additions will mean that even more guests, both returning and new, can experience all the great attractions that the City of Lincoln has to offer.”