Leading retailers renew leases as owners invest £3m to rejuvenate Waterside centre

Joint venture owners Wykeland Group and Lincolnshire Co-op have rejuvenated Lincoln’s Waterside centre, delivering a £3 million programme of investment and securing the long-term commitment of three major retail brands.

The investments have been delivered in under two years since the partners acquired Waterside and have now resulted in a trio of leading high street stores renewing their leases.

Fashion and homeware retailer H&M has extended its lease at Waterside and committed to a major £2m revamp of the centre’s anchor store.

Next and The Body Shop have also each signed new leases, giving a major vote of confidence to Waterside and ensuring the three popular stores remain in Lincoln city centre for years to come.

The Waterside centre is bucking the national trend, with footfall up by three per cent in 2024 compared to 2022, before Wykeland and Lincolnshire Co-op acquired the centre and initiated a major programme of investments.

New operators have also come on board, including luxury lifestyle brand Rituals, which is opening a stylish new store at Waterside next month.

Leading property development and investment business Wykeland and member-owned Lincolnshire Co-op acquired Waterside in June 2023.

Since then the owners have committed to a significant and ongoing programme of investment that has given Waterside an exciting new lease of life and reinforced its position at the heart of Lincoln’s retail and leisure proposition.

This has included the creation of a new high-quality coffee shop at the heart of Waterside, operated by local independent operator Seven Districts Coffee.

From left, The Body Shop Manager Jess Deaton, Next Manager Helga Corby, Centre Manager Mary-Jane Booth, and H&M Manager James Fletcher, in Lincoln’s Waterside centre. H&M, The Body Shop and Next have all renewed their leases in a major vote of confidence for Waterside.

Waterside’s joint owners are also investing to create a more attractive and welcoming frontage to the centre from Lincoln’s High Street, along the picturesque River Witham.

Two units on High Street have been acquired to form part of the centre and enable the reshaping of the entrance to take place, while Waterside has also undergone a rebrand to create a modern, youthful look and feel.

Wykeland Managing Director Dominic Gibbons said: “Since acquiring the Waterside centre in a joint venture with Lincolnshire Co-op, we’ve invested significantly to ensure it remains a key destination for both local people and visitors to Lincoln.

“The new, long-term commitments by H&M, Next and The Body Shop reflect the strength of Waterside and the very positive reaction from tenants to the rejuvenation of the centre.

“Waterside’s footfall is buoyant, trading is strong and there’s a great deal of confidence in the centre’s future.”

Kevin Kendall, Head of Property at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “It’s been fantastic to work alongside Wykeland to bring new services into the area, as well as updating pre-existing ones.

“Our joint investment is reflected in the shopping centre’s success – long-term commitments from tenants and increased footfall are both great indicators of this.”

As well as H&M, Next and The Body Shop, the 130,000 sq ft Waterside centre features an impressive line-up of leading retailers, including New Look, Superdrug, O2, Office and Skechers.