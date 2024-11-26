Leading Spalding recruiter unwraps peak season

As the shops fill with big red bows and sparkling lights, it must mean only one thing - Christmas is fast approaching, and peak season is here.

One of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, which has a branch in Spalding on The Crescent, is unwrapping the evolution of Black Friday and unpacking its tried and tested approach to guarantee a seamless peak season for its customers.

Originating as an American tradition, Black Friday has rapidly become one of the biggest dates in the retail calendar, with retailers hoping to benefit from consumers hunting for a bargain. For many, Black Friday marks the start of the festive period.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), taking into account the season adjustment – given the assumption people spend more at this time of year – there was a sales volume increase of 1.3 per cent linked clearly to Black Friday deals in 2023.

Focusing on the evolution of Black Friday within the recruitment industry, Andy Lewis, Operations Director for Managed Services at Gi Group, commented: “As specialists in the temporary work sector, particularly within the warehousing, transport, logistics, automotive, industrial and manufacturing industries, we’re definitely seasoned when it comes to peak season, pardon the pun!

“For many of our customers, Black Friday and Cyber Monday represent a busy time in their calendars, which means we have to focus our approach to ensure we continue to provide the very best service. By this point, having serviced clients through more than a decade of Black Fridays, our team is a well-oiled machine which means we don’t really feel the ‘mad rush’ of Black Friday anymore, we’ve identified nimble, responsive and evolving recruitment structures that work and ensure a seamless operation across a range of industries and sectors.

“Once upon a time, November would cause retailers a real headache, having to ensure they have the right team in place around the clock to keep up with the increased and sometimes unpredictable demand. However, our team has developed a strong structure to ensure we are able to execute peak season demands without any hiccups. We’ve developed a reputation across the UK for delivering consistently well matched workers to roles and our teams are proud to say they don’t really feel an impact of Black Friday anymore - they’re agile and prepared for any eventuality during peak season.”

Known as the ‘Golden Quarter’ Black Friday typically marks the start of the festive season, which normally sees a huge increase in customer spending. It is reported that in 2023, UK consumers spent an estimated £13.3 billion during the Black Friday period, a 7.3 per cent increase year on year. It is suggested this rise is a response to cost-of-living challenges, as UK consumers are searching for bargains more than ever.

Andy Lewis added: “Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer the frantic times of year we once knew. Knowing what to expect, we plan ahead. Matching the right candidates with the right business is vital which is why we prepare with a structured recruitment process, supporting both sides of the operation every step of the way. Black Friday isn’t a new phenomenon which is why we have perfected our approach to ensure our customers experience the same efficient service from us, whether its Black Friday or a random day in August.”

