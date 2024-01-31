Legal firm set to relocate to restored Market Place premises in Sleaford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm has unveiled their 2024 plans in a statement on their website which announced their intention to move Sleaford operations from Northgate further into the town centre.

Unoccupied for many years, restoration works are now well underway at their new premises at 17 - 18 Market Place.

The project is being undertaken by local company J Hodgson and Sons who are restoring the building and adapting it for the firm as part of their wider redevelopment of the Corn Exchange and Buttermarket area, which may include a cinema and other leisure and retail facilities. New proposals for the area will soon be ready to present to North Kesteven District Council for their consideration, said the firm.

Renovation work is ongoing ready for the move by Sills and Betteridge solicitors to 17-18 Market Place, Sleaford.

The impressive Grade II listed, three storey building will accommodate eight lawyers and their teams specialising in Residential & Commercial Property, Wills, Trusts & Probate, Family Law, Crime & Motoring and Personal Injury. Lawyers from the firm’s large Corporate Team will visit regularly to see their business clients and contacts.

Chief Executive Martyn Hall said in their statement that the aim of the move is twofold:

“Northgate has served us very well since our merger with Godsons in 2010, but we now wish to create a larger, more collaborative working environment whilst at the same time being more visible and accessible for our clients”.