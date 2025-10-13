Licensing application for newly expanded garden centre and farm shop

Pennells Four Seasons Garden Centre and Farm Shop. (File photo)

A newly expanded garden centre and farm shop business has applied to vary its premises licence

Pennells’ Four Seasons Garden Centre and Farm Shop on London Road, Silk Willoughby has applied to North Kesteven District Council licensing authority to amend its premises licence as they wish to extend the licensable area to be able to include sales of alcohol in the new building alongside the current licensed area.

According to a notice issued by NKDC, no changes are being made to any other part of the licence or the timings for sales of alcohol from it shop, and it remains for consumption off the premise only.

Full details of the application can be viewed at the offices of North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, NG34 7EF and online at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/business/licensing All representations made must be in writing to be received by October 29.

How to Have Your Say

Members of the public can comment on or object to traffic orders, licensing and planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or your local authority's planning website.