Lidl reveals ‘locations of interest’ in Lincolnshire

Lidl (stock image)

Today (Thursday), Lidl GB published its annual list of key areas across Great Britain where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store development, which forms part of the discounter’s plans to have 1,000 stores in its portfolio by the end of 2023.

The list of desirable locations is aimed at landowners and freeholders with suitable sites who are interested in exploring opportunities with Lidl.

The list of ‘preferred site locations’ in Lincolnshire includes Louth, Horncastle, Lincoln (Bracebridge Heath), Lincoln (North), Market Deeping, and Spalding.

The company has made clear that the list refers potential sites, and does not guarantee that a new store will be brought to every listed area.

Lidl says that all potential stores will include an in-store bakery, and feature solar panels on the exterior to provide renewable energy for the site.

All new stores will also feature electric vehicle charging points, and each store will become part of Lidl’s food redistribution programme Feed It Back, which sees surplus food donated to those within local communities that need it the most, through food banks or partner charities.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB, said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain.