Lincoln-based Simpler Law supporting Alzheimer’s Society

Simpler Law have chosen the Alzheimer's Society as their first ever official charity of the year and hope to raise much-needed funds for this worthwhile cause. Their target, working alongside colleagues throughout The HAIG Group at Fidelis Legal Services and Northwood Banks & Co, is to raise £5,000 by the end of 2024.

The fundraising began shortly before Christmas with the team joining in the Alzheimer's Charity Elf Day. Generous staff donated nearly £300 from across all the whole Group. There are many other plans and fundraising events lined up for the year, plus Simpler Law will be making a donation of £1.00 for certain Family & Estate Wills when purchased.

When dealing with their clients, Simpler Law takes their duty of care very seriously. This means that they have to ensure that the people they are dealing with have what is known as ‘testamentary capacity’. This is a legal term which effectively means that the person involved has to have an understanding of the process and what they are asking for.

Alzheimer's, and other forms of dementia, can deeply affect an individual’s ‘testamentary capacity’, and is therefore something Simpler Law needs to be very aware of when working with their clients. It is their hope that as well as raising money for the charity they can also benefit from the insights the Alzheimer’s Charity have into dementia, and thus improve client care.