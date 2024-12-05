Lincoln business celebrates 10 glorious years of gourmet gifting with £3 Million turnover, expansion and ambitious growth plans

From kitchen table to £3 million turnover, Lincoln-based, The British Hamper Company is celebrating 10 years of business success as it gears up for its busiest Christmas ever and unveils plans to double its turnover by 2026.

The family-run business, which was founded in 2014 from a gazebo at the family home, was born from a shared enthusiasm for great food, British individuality and a love of gift giving.

After a decade of business growth, it has marked its landmark year with a number of major milestones including a branding overhaul, the launch of its products into wholesale, expansion of its Lincolnshire premises and growth of its senior team.

As the business prepares to fulfil more than 2,000 orders a day over the Christmas period, with the creation of 30 additional seasonal jobs, it reflects on a decade of success and a landmark year.

Crafting unforgettable experiences

The British Hamper Company has built its reputation on curating hampers filled with the finest British artisan foods. The business has spent the past 10 years tasting products from the length and breadth of the UK, to source a collection of high quality and flavoursome food and drink gifts from Britain’s leading artisan makers, bakers and growers. The businesses’ commitment to crafting unique gifting experiences which connect people through a passion for flavour has seen turnover grow to £3 million since its inception.

This year The British Hamper Company has rolled out an ambitious growth strategy as it forecasts a £6 million turnover by 2026. Central to this growth is the launch of a wholesale product range, which will see its artisan food and drink products, including Cornish Fudge, All Butter Cheddar Biscuits, Lemon Butter Shortbread, Raspberry Zing Jam, fine teas, and handcrafted sweets, sold in gourmet food stores across the UK and rest of world for the first time.

Expansion in Lincoln and overseas

To meet the growing demand from consumers, corporate gifting clients and its growth into the wholesale market, this year the business has significantly expanded its Lincoln-based warehouse facilities. The investment into its premises has increased its storage capacity by 36%, bringing the total operational area to approximately 15,000 square feet. This marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

With 35% of its orders being sent to recipients overseas, The British Hamper Company has also opened a European distribution hub in the Netherlands to streamline its distribution to global markets and to help support its global growth ambitions.

The business has been further bolstered with the appointment of three new senior positions including an Export Sales Manager, National Wholesale Account Manager and Marketing Manager, taking the total number of permanent employees to 20.

A commitment to supporting the local area

With a commitment to supporting the local community, 2024 saw the business form a partnership with Lincoln City Football Club. The deal sees The British Hamper Company’s branding around the stadium on match days and supporters can look forward to exclusive promotions, giveaways, and a range of special initiatives that will be rolled out across the season.

As the hamper specialist gears up to ship more than 30,000 gifts over the festive period, it has further cemented its support of the local area by more than doubling its workforce with the recruitment of additional seasonal workers from the local area.

"Celebrating 10 years of The British Hamper Company is an incredible milestone for us as a family and as a business," says Alice Tod, Sales Director of the Lincoln-based business.

“This year has been particularly transformative, from unveiling a refreshed brand identity to launching our wholesale range - we’re immensely proud of how far we’ve come. It all started from humble beginnings in a gazebo at our family home, we are now proud to be a multimillion pound business at the heart of the luxury gifting market. Throughout this journey, our Lincolnshire roots have been a constant source of inspiration and pride."

James Tod, Managing Director, continued: "Lincolnshire has provided us with a strong foundation to grow, from the talented local workforce to the support of the community that has championed us every step of the way. This year, we’ve expanded our premises to meet rising demand, creating more jobs and investing in our future, all while staying true to our local heritage. Our new partnership with Lincoln City Football Club is a further example of how we’re staying connected to the region that means so much to us."

“As we reach the end of our anniversary year and prepare for our busiest Christmas yet, we remain committed to delivering exceptional gifts that showcase the very best of British craftsmanship and quality. We’re excited about what the future holds and look forward to sharing this next chapter with our loyal customers and partners."

For more information visit www.britishhamper.com.