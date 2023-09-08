Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Lincoln lawyer shortlisted for Industry Champion Award

Fidelis Legal Services are delighted to announce that Helen Claydon, one of their directors and head of legal, has been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Today’s Wills & Probate Industry Champion’ award.
By Peter BatchelorContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This accolade, which is the highlight of the British Wills & Probate Awards, is unique in that all finalists will be voted for and have been nominated by their peers in the industry. The award seeks to honour individuals who have surpassed expectations in championing the industry over the past 12 months.

The organisers of the awards have this to say about Helen. “It is Helen’s mission statement that we as a profession have an obligation to the consumer to ensure that no one in society is prevented from having access to justice. Helen works tirelessly to promote legal services within socio demographic groups that feel alienated and not able to get access to legal advice.”

Helen has been a strong advocate of the private client legal services sector throughout her career. An area where she is passionate is in the improvement of training and knowledge in the sector. This has seen the development of an in-house apprenticeship programme and extending an offering to local law graduates through her close ties with Lincoln University.

Most Popular
Helen Claydon Shortlisted For Industry Champion AwardHelen Claydon Shortlisted For Industry Champion Award
Helen Claydon Shortlisted For Industry Champion Award

Also fully qualified through STEP (Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners), Helen has overseen Fidelis Legal Services joining the STEP Employer Programme, which is dedicated to improving quality and standards in training.

Helen is also the Head of Legal at the TAS network, a group of well-established estate planning businesses offering complex trust and estate planning services to the public. She has helped develop this group by providing technical advice and support to its members, and also sits on the management committee.

Fidelis Legal Services Ltd are based in Lincoln and are part of the HAIG Legal Group which aims to make private client legal services, such as will planning, lasting powers of attorney and trusts, accessible and affordable for the wider public.

The British Wills & Probate Awards ceremony will be held in Manchester on Wednesday 11 October 23 when the ‘Today’s Wills & Probate Industry Champion’ will be announced.

Related topics:Lincoln