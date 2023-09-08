Lincoln lawyer shortlisted for Industry Champion Award

Fidelis Legal Services are delighted to announce that Helen Claydon, one of their directors and head of legal, has been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Today’s Wills & Probate Industry Champion’ award.

This accolade, which is the highlight of the British Wills & Probate Awards, is unique in that all finalists will be voted for and have been nominated by their peers in the industry. The award seeks to honour individuals who have surpassed expectations in championing the industry over the past 12 months.

The organisers of the awards have this to say about Helen. “It is Helen’s mission statement that we as a profession have an obligation to the consumer to ensure that no one in society is prevented from having access to justice. Helen works tirelessly to promote legal services within socio demographic groups that feel alienated and not able to get access to legal advice.”

Helen has been a strong advocate of the private client legal services sector throughout her career. An area where she is passionate is in the improvement of training and knowledge in the sector. This has seen the development of an in-house apprenticeship programme and extending an offering to local law graduates through her close ties with Lincoln University.

Also fully qualified through STEP (Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners), Helen has overseen Fidelis Legal Services joining the STEP Employer Programme, which is dedicated to improving quality and standards in training.

Helen is also the Head of Legal at the TAS network, a group of well-established estate planning businesses offering complex trust and estate planning services to the public. She has helped develop this group by providing technical advice and support to its members, and also sits on the management committee.

Fidelis Legal Services Ltd are based in Lincoln and are part of the HAIG Legal Group which aims to make private client legal services, such as will planning, lasting powers of attorney and trusts, accessible and affordable for the wider public.