Lincoln & Newark Home care worker is a winner in the Guardian Angel Carers ‘Future Ready’ Awards
“Nothing is ever too much bother for Lindsey. She has the most positive outlook with our carers – who we call Care Angels – and with the business overall. Many Registered Managers would have buckled under the pressure, but Lindsey took the challenge head-on. She has such high standards and strives for excellence at all times.”
“While there is still work for us to do raising our standards across the board, Lindsey remains positive and is working hard to make us the best locally. I think much of her effort is reflected in our excellent staff retention which is exceptionally high for the care sector – we have had just two people leave us in 2024.”
Lindsey, who studied Health and Social Care at Meden Technology College, has worked for Guardian Angel Carers since June 2022. She became a Registered Manager at the age of just 27. “Lindsey shares the same values as everyone at Guardian Angel Carers of wanting to provide safe, effective, quality care with dignity and respect for everyone that needs it in our local community,” says Andy. “I’m delighted that she has been recognised by her peers for her hard work and talent.”
Guardian Angel Carers Lincoln & Newark was established by Lincolnshire born Andy Smith in 2022 and provides a full spectrum of care services from help around the house to enabling independent-living and full-time, live-in care.
The Future Ready Awards are made each year by Guardian Angel Carers head office, based on peer nominations and submissions. As well as Registered Manager of the Year, awards include ‘Carer of the Year’, ‘Community Engagement’, and ‘Business Growth’.