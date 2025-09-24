Lincoln resident’s side hustle pays off with family holiday surprise

Lincoln resident Paul Dixon is treating his family to a surprise holiday thanks to a new side hustle. Paul who runs Imps Leaflet distribution, takes photos of empty buildings while on his rounds and emails them to Empty Property Hunters, earning cash for images and commission on any sales.

Paul explains: “It started with a conversation with a colleague about the number of vacant properties we notice when out on deliveries. I’ve been running my own business for 20 years and we are seeing more and more empty properties.

"It hit a nerve, and doesn’t feel right when young people are struggling to get on the property ladder. Then I discovered Empty Property Hunters online and within six months I’ve earned £1,900. It means I can now treat my wife and daughter to a trip to Ireland; we’ve always wanted to see the horse racing and the Titanic Museum.”

Simon Taylor, founder of Empty Property Hunters confirms: “Paul is one of more than 2,500 property hunters we have on our books across the UK. He’s got a sharp eye for spotting long-term empties – overgrown paths, piles of post, that sort of thing. He’s earned around £2,000 from us this year just by sending in details of properties he suspects are abandoned.

Paul pictured outside one of the empty properties he identified in Lincolnshire

“As well as earning £20 for each picture of a suitable property, if one of the houses results in a successful purchase, then the hunter is paid commission on the deal. In this way, we can transform forgotten spaces back into beautiful, affordable homes for the benefit of local residents and our property hunters can earn extra cash too.”

Paul continues: “I’ve also introduced my co-workers to Empty Property Hunters. If the lads can earn extra then it keeps them happy. One of my colleagues earned £700 commission in August and a further £700 in September, plus I get earn commission on his finds too.

“I’ll be honest, it’s been tough since Covid. I used to work with 64 people and now my freelance team is 12 strong. However, we are more efficient, compact and everyone does a really good job. Any extra cash earned while we are on the road, life just makes life a little sweeter.”

A recent report: Employment Hero Annual Jobs Report, found that one in five UK workers (21%) now hold more than one job, with 42% of younger workers juggling multiple roles as a financial survival strategy in the face of the continued cost of living crisis.

Empty Property Hunters is now inviting more property hunters to join their team. The company is dedicated to revitalising vacant properties across the UK, transforming them into vibrant, habitable spaces that enhance communities and support economic growth.

With over 50 years of combined experience, the team are experts in tracing property owners, acquiring vacant homes and turning them into opportunities for community growth.With access to cash funds of £10million and the ability to purchase 100 properties per annum, the Empty Property Hunters team is trusted by councils and communities across the UK.

To find out more about Empty Property Hunters please see: https://www.emptypropertyhunters.co.uk/