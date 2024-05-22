Lincoln to host world-leading economics conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of figures from esteemed institutions, including the World Bank, London School of Economics, United Nations University (UNU-WIDER), International Food Policy Research Institute and Cornell University, will gather in Lincoln this June as the city hosts the fourth Development Economics Conference (DEC 2024).

Organised by the Lincoln International Business School – part of the University of Lincoln, UK – DEC 2024 will run from 24 June – 26 June. Themed ‘Technology, Innovation and the Environment: Challenges for Sustainable Development’, the Conference will explore the intersection of technology, innovation, and environmental sustainability in the context of achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As rapid technological advancements continue to shape our world, the conference aims to address both their transformative potential and disruptive impacts on markets, economies, and social cohesion.

The DEC was first organised in 2015 by Professor Shrabani Saha, Professor of Development Economics at the University, as a platform to foster dialogue and knowledge exchange on development issues amongst students and practitioners. Following successful iterations in 2017 and 2019, DEC 2024 marks the return of the conference after the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, promising to host a gathering of unprecedented caliber.

University of Lincoln's Brayford Campus

This year’s lineup of speakers includes esteemed economists and policymakers such as Dr Ayhan Kose (Deputy Chief Economist – World Bank), Sir Timothy Besley (London School of Economics), Professor Kaushik Basu (Cornell University and formerly Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India and former Chief Economist and Vice President of the World Bank), Professor Kunal Sen (Director of UNU-WIDER), and Professor Sushanta Mallick (Queen Mary’s School of Business and Management), among others.

The Conference will focus on international growth and development, as well as topics pertinent to Lincoln and the surrounding county. This includes a discussion on agri-food which will draw on University academics from the Lincoln Institute for Agri-Food Technology, as well as Professor Johan Swinnen, Director General of the International Food Policy Research Institute.

A special session on health inequality will see a speech from the new Lincoln Medical School Dean, Professor Jamie Read, whilst a session on health economics will feature contributions from esteemed health researchers including: Professor Partha Kar (OBE, National Specialty Advisor on Diabetes with NHS England), Professor Chris Price (Professor of Stroke and Applied Health Research at Newcastle University), and Professor Dame Caroline Watkins (Professor of Stroke and Older Peoples Care and Director of Applied Health Research hub at the University of Central Lancashire).

Speaking about DEC 2024, Conference Chair and Professor of Development Economics at the University, Professor Shrabani Saha, said: “The world of economics will witness a significant gathering, with Lincoln positioned at the centre. Esteemed and renowned economists from around the globe will converge at this conference, sharing their valuable research and contributing to the future of development and health economics.”

Siobhan Goggin, Head of the Department of Accountancy, Finance and Economics, added: “The Department of Accountancy, Finance and Economics within the Lincoln International Business School is delighted to play host to this truly international event on Development Economics. The inclusion of many inspirational international and local speakers gathering in the University of Lincoln in this great small city is a wonderful achievement for our team.

This year we have extended the programme to include aspects of the health and agri-food industries which resonates with the work of the University and wider Lincolnshire. I look forward to supporting Professor Saha and congratulate her on her vision and tenacity in bringing this important event to the University of Lincoln for the fourth time”.