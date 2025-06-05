Lincoln's Agrigem has increased turnover by 80% with Orderwise ERP

Agrigem, one of the UK’s biggest distributors of plant protection products, has grown turnover by 80% and increased profit margins by 40% after adopting Forterro’s ERP and Warehouse Management Solution, Orderwise.

Agrigem offers thousands of products, including weed killer, moss killer, fertiliser, grass seed, biological controls, and equipment to homeowners, and those working in the horticulture, equine, forestry, sports and amenity sectors. Given the breadth and depth of its product range, Agrigem needed to streamline operations by managing these product lines, multiple payment methods and different customer requirements, which had previously been a significant challenge.

“We were in desperate need of greater efficiencies and to streamline our processes," said Dave Best, Operations Director, Agrigem. “We had ambitious growth plans, and the set-up at the time was not going to support that growth. Not only is Orderwise inherently scalable but it has all the functionality we required to get on top of our operational organisation.”

Orderwise is an ERP solution deployed by wholesalers, distributors, retailers, manufacturers, and other businesses with complex requirements. It helps connect processes, optimise workflows, and revolutionise stock management.

Agrigem Warehouse

It reduced the need for Agrigem to take on additional administrative resources as it grew by automating report generation, data imports, and other manual tasks. Furthermore, by having data presented automatically, Orderwise allowed them to make critical decisions faster and more efficiently, contributing to overall business growth.

“Investing in the right technology can set a business up for long-term success, and Orderwise undoubtedly falls into that category,” continued Dave Best, Agrigem. “It takes away unnecessary decision-making and reduces reliance on manual processes, both of which have been highly beneficial to our ongoing growth trajectory. It has also made it much easier for us to offer overnight delivery throughout the UK, which is critical for customers."

Since implementing Orderwise, Agrigem has also benefited from complete visibility into its operational metrics. This allows the company to act quickly and effectively, such as adjusting pricing or changing product ranges, thereby avoiding delays that could impact the business negatively.

“When customers use our technology in this way, we feel like we have made a major contribution to their growth,” said Tom Price, Director, Forterro. “Orderwise is especially suited to retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers. It's very much our core user base, and we are constantly and iteratively improving the product based on the ongoing feedback we get from customers. Agrigem is a leader in its field and precisely the type of business we love to work with.”