Lincolnshire-based ADHD coaching business secures £5,000 to improve operations

ADHD Focus, an ADHD coaching business based in Lincolnshire, has received £5,000 funding through First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to improve its operations and hire further support.

Founded by Rosie Elvin, an adult diagnosed with ADHD later in life, the business provides coaching for working professionals with ADHD, workplace training, online courses, and eBooks tailored to support individuals with the condition.

As well as offering first hand insights into navigating the challenges that arise for people in these environments, ADHD Focus also collaborates with the self-care app, Thrive Mental Healthcare, to deliver CPD-certified neurodiversity workshops in the workplace.

With over 16 years experience in university teaching and creative industries, Rosie opted to start the business after discovering that ADHD was more than just a label for certain behaviours. This was followed by a successful public talk, "Doesn't Everyone Do That?" through Café Scientifique to raise awareness about women and ADHD, which further fuelled Rosie’s desire to make a difference and spread awareness.

Rose Elvin (centre) from ADHD Focus provides coaching for working professionals with ADHD, workplace training and online courses.

The funding secured through First Enterprise has been used to improve efficiency with the help of a virtual assistant, and to progress with the development of Rosie’s eBook series aimed at supporting students with ADHD throughout their academic journey. Additionally, the funding has also enabled Rosie to acquire necessary equipment for creating engaging online course content and buying furniture for her home office space.

Rosie Elvin, Founder of ADHD Focus, comments: “My experience with First Enterprise and my Business Adviser exceeded expectations. The support received throughout the loan application process was invaluable. From insightful email correspondence to engaging conversations, I felt genuinely supported and guided every step of the way. Their commitment to assisting entrepreneurs like myself has been instrumental in laying a solid foundation for my business.”

Rachel Matheroo, a coaching client at ADHD Focus, said: “Absolutely thrilled with Rosie and her ADHD coaching service. From the very first session, there was a genuine sense of support and understanding that made all the difference. Rosie really gets the unique challenges that come with ADHD and instead of a one size fits all, her approach to coaching was tailored specifically to what was needed.”

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Lottie Naylor, Business Adviser at First Enterprise, comments: “It was a pleasure working with Rosie to help get her started with ADHD Focus through securing a loan. Rosie’s hard work and dedication to the business was really inspiring. I’m excited to see how ADHD Focus will grow and continue to spread awareness around ADHD in the workplace and in education.”