Lincolnshire-based contractor IPDS invests in new-tech to increase efficiency

Lincolnshire-based contractor IPDS Groups Ltd has rapidly embraced digital construction technologies to enhance on-site efficiency.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SITECH® UK & Ireland, the exclusive distributor for Trimble® Civil Construction solutions, has partnered with IPDS Groups Ltd to enhance their groundworks and civil engineering operations through investment in advanced technology solutions.

The Lincolnshire-based contractor has rapidly embraced digital construction technologies, acquiring multiple Trimble® Connected Site components including two cab kits for excavators, Trimble® Bx992 dual-antenna receivers, Trimble® Earthworks Grade Control Platform for excavator, a Trimble® R750 base station, and a Trimble® R580 rover for setting out and progress tracking. This comprehensive suite of technology is complemented by the use of Trimble® Business Center and Trimble WorksManager® software which enables IPDS to execute projects with greater precision and efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Cheshire, Regional Sales Manager – Eastern Region at SITECH UK & Ireland, said: “IPDS’s journey with digital construction technology exemplifies how embracing technology can transform operations. In just 12 months, they have gone from their first machine control system to implementing a comprehensive digital workflow. The combination of Trimble Earthworks, our site positioning systems and some office software has enabled them to take on more complex projects and compete effectively with larger contractors.”

IPDS’ success story represents a significant shift in how smaller contractors can leverage advanced technology to compete in today's construction market.

The technology investment has been particularly valuable for IPDS in addressing common industry challenges, such as working in areas with poor GNSS signal. The flexibility provided by both base station and Trimble® VRS (Virtual Reference Station) capabilities ensures consistent positioning accuracy across all project sites.

A key component of the solution is the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform, which provides operators with real-time guidance for precise grading and excavation. This technology has proven particularly valuable for IPDS's bulk earthworks projects, enabling significant material savings and reducing the need for third-party surveying services.

The company has also invested in an R580 rover system for independent setting out and progress tracking, further enhancing their self-sufficiency and operational capabilities. This smart antenna features both the Trimble ProPoint™ GNSS technology that uses all available signals to provide survey-grade positioning in challenging environments where other GNSS systems fail and Trimble IonoGuard™ technology that reduces ionospheric interference that many contractors complain about these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Parsons, Managing Director at IPDS Group Ltd, said: “The impact of implementing Trimble technology through SITECH has been transformative for our business. Starting from purchasing our first machine control system, we have seen immediate benefits in terms of efficiency and capability. The technology has opened doors to new markets and larger projects that we previously couldn’t have considered. The support from SITECH has been exceptional, particularly in training our operators to become proficient with the systems within a day. This investment has significantly reduced our reliance on third-party services and improved our ability to deliver projects efficiently and accurately.”

IPDS’ success story represents a significant shift in how smaller contractors can leverage advanced technology to compete in today's construction market. The company continues to explore additional technology investments, including plans to implement a Trimble® SPS930 with Trimble® Universal Total Station cab kit for fine trimming operations.

For more information about SITECH UK & Ireland’s construction technology solutions, please visit www.sitechukandireland.com.