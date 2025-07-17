Lincolnshire-based Runrug selects global SEO Partner

Digital performance agency Climb & Conquer has been appointed as the global SEO partner for Runrug, one of the UK’s most successful niche eCommerce brands. The appointment marks a significant win for the agency as it continues to cement its reputation as a strategic partner for fast-scaling, digital-first businesses.

Founded in Grimsby and still headquartered in the region, Runrug is the world’s largest stockist of hallway runners, stair runners, and stair rods. The business has built a reputation for quality, speed and service, offering a wide range of custom-made products with fast, reliable delivery.

In 2022, it was recognised at the Northern Lincolnshire Business Awards, underlining its status as one of the region’s standout success stories.

The new partnership sees Runrug join Climb & Conquer’s Tier One client portfolio – a designation reserved for brands receiving the agency’s highest level of strategic input, service, and oversight.

It also represents a full-circle moment for Climb & Conquer founder Shane Parkins, who previously worked with Runrug in a freelance capacity before launching the agency. He said:

“Runrug were one of the first brands to trust me back when I was freelancing. To now be in a position where they’ve come back, not just to work with me again, but to work with us at Tier 1 level as an agency, is huge, and lets me know that we must be doing a few things right!”

The brand approached Climb & Conquer after recognising the need for a dedicated Search partner with the technical expertise and strategic thinking to support its international growth. The agency is now leading a major SEO programme, including in-depth technical work, content strategy, and authority-building through backlinks.

Paul Walker, Director at Runrug, added: “Having worked with Shane previously, I knew from the start that partnering with him again, this time through his fully-fledged agency, would be a great fit. The expertise and results-driven approach Climb & Conquer brings to the table are exactly what we need. We’re already seeing significant improvements from their work and are excited to continue growing together as we scale internationally.”

Climb & Conquer’s initial technical audits have already delivered structural improvements, laying the foundations for long-term performance gains across multiple markets. While content presented an early opportunity, the agency’s forensic SEO work has ensured the fundamentals are in place before accelerating activity.

“This kind of client win matters on multiple levels,” added Shane. “Runrug are sharp, data-driven and serious about performance, which is exactly how we work. They’re achieving significant results across multiple territories and embrace change, especially when it comes to technologies such as AI, automation, and testing. There’s complete alignment in mindset, and that’s rare.”

Climb & Conquer was named New Agency to Watch at the 2025 Northern Digital Awards and featured on Prolific North’s Independent Agencies to Watch list in 2024. Its clients include Mallet London, Haddon, Select Model Management and Kingston Technology.