Lincolnshire bosses are asked: ‘Is your business fire safe?’

The county’s Fire and Rescue Service is offering free help, advice and guidance to county businesses to minimise the risk of fire in the workplace.

Business safety Week runs from September 6-12.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for emergency services, said: “Fire safety in the workplace is so important to keep both your premises and occupants safe from fire, as well as complying with legislation designed to protect staff and visitors.

“With many small and medium sized businesses starting to re-open in the coming months, or welcoming more staff back to the workplace, we want to make all business owners aware of their responsibilities and to offer support and advice.”

Business owners or Responsible Persons must review their fire risk assessments to reflect any workplace changes made in response to the pandemic.

It is important that steps are taken to ensure staff are suitably trained, fire equipment is checked and maintained and any Covid secure measures do not compromise fire safety.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue can provide advice to assist businesses to comply with The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

Ysanne Spafford, Fire Safety Inspector, said: “Our team can also offer a range of advice to businesses, including protecting your premises from arson, and reducing false alarms in the workplace. Both of these can have a serious impact on your productivity, and increase pressure on fire service resources.

“Lincolnshire businesses have already faced really challenging times and we want to help prevent further disruption and support our economy to thrive.”

You can get in touch with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s community fire protection team for free advice at [email protected] or by calling 01522 555777.