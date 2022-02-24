Lincolnshire community groups can bid for up to £1,000 from Co-op fund

Lincolnshire Co-op is currently inviting applications from local groups for the summer quarter of its Community Champions funding scheme.

Applications are open to any charity, community group, or not-for-profit organisation that makes life better for the community. Groups must be located near to one of the retailer’s branches in Lincolnshire and surrounding counties.

Previous champions include community venues, history groups, environmental causes, amateur dramatic companies and many more. Last Spring, the scheme raised a record breaking £164,000 which was split between more than 150 local causes.

Lincolnshire Co-op customers help to fund the Community Champions pot to help local causes. EMN-220224-142236001

Depending on the number of applications, Lincolnshire Co-op members will vote online for their chosen cause and applicants can encourage their supporters to vote.

Donations are generated through colleague fundraising, in-store collection boxes, and carrier bag proceeds. Also, every time a member uses their dividend card a donation goes to their local Community Champion. Successful causes have the choice of receiving the donation as a cheque, in Lincolnshire Co-op vouchers or a combination of both.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Manager Sam Turner said: “We’re keen to continue building a strong network of community organisations. This is a fantastic opportunity for local groups to get some extra funding and raise awareness for their cause.

“Applying is a quick and easy process. I encourage any eligible group to get in touch and see how we can support them in their work.”

Applications are open until March 4.