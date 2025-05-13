Lincolnshire construction firm celebrates milestone first year with 4000sq/ft Saxilby office build

Lincolnshire-based construction firm Build Manager is marking the end of its first year in business with a major achievement, securing and delivering its first major commercial contract, a bespoke 4000sq/ft 2-storey office development for IFI Group Ltd in Saxilby. The project, which spans a 25-week contract duration, represents a significant milestone for the young company and demonstrates its capacity to deliver fast-paced, high-quality commercial builds.

Rapid Progress on a High-Profile Local Scheme

Since being appointed at the end of 2024, Build Manager has wasted no time. In just over four months, the team has finalised designs, delivered the groundworks ‘in-house’, erected the steel frame and tarmacked the new entrance road.

The new office is being developed for IFI Group Ltd, a specialist fire safety, risk management consultancy and training provider, and will support their continued growth within the region.

Enabling works commenced in Feb 25

The project has brought together a number of Lincolnshire-based collaborators, including architects LK2, structural engineers William Saunders, aggregate supplier UDCS Ltd, concrete supplier AMS Build Group Ltd, roofing and cladding contractor B C Roofing and architectural windows and door specialist Kole Architectural.

Ending the First Year on a High

Build Manager was launched just over a year ago with a focus on upfront commercial viability advise and streamlined, transparent project delivery. Winning the IFI Group contract marked the company’s first large-scale commercial development and a strong close to year one.

“To end our first year in business by securing and delivering a significant commercial contract is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Matthew Jones, Director at Build Manager. “This project showcases what we’re all about, efficient delivery, clear communication, and a collaborative approach. It’s been a fantastic way to build momentum heading into year two.”

Pictured: Ben Freeman – Owner of IFI Group Ltd with staff members, Ben Taylor and Matthew Jones of Build Manager and Andy Newman – Director of LK2 Architects.

Build Manager was set up by Lincolnshire-based construction professionals Matthew Jones and Ben Taylor. The pair, who have worked in management for a number of local main-contractors, set up on their own after spotting a gap in market for their services. Matthew, from Scotton and Ben, from Sturton-by-stow, Lincoln have been involved in many notable projects in and around the county, including £2.2m new build commercial units (60,000sq/ft) at Discovery Park on Whisby Road - North Hykeham, £3m Renovation of Lawress Hall for the University of Lincoln and the new £4.5m Community Ward at John Coupland hospital in Gainsborough, to name a few.

IFI Group Ltd shared their satisfaction with the process so far, praising Build Manager’s professionalism, reactiveness, and on-site efficiency.

"From the very beginning, the team has been incredibly reactive, professional, and easy to work with,” said Ben Freeman, Director of IFI Group Ltd. “Communication has been clear and consistent throughout, and progress on site has been impressively efficient. It’s been a smooth experience so far, and we’re genuinely excited to see our new office coming to life".

Get in Touch for Your Next Project

As the office build continues at pace, Build Manager is inviting other local businesses considering new developments or construction work to reach out for some free upfront advice and viability studies.

“Whether you’re planning a new office, warehouse, or commercial space, we’d love to hear from you. Our goal is to make the process smooth, stress-free, and successful,” added Matthew.

Local businesses can contact Build Manager at [email protected] or find out more at www.build-manager.co.uk.