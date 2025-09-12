Lincolnshire country park is holiday company's third purchase

Set across 220 acres in Crowle, despite its name Seven Lakes actually boasts 10 clearwater lakes – one of which covers some 40 acres alone and is a haven for watersports.

Despite only being formed less than 12 months ago, Unity Holidays already own Unity Beach in Brean, Somerset, and Skirlington Coast in East Yorkshire.

The company was founded by two names well-known in the UK holiday business – former Butlin’s MD Dermot King and Mark Seaton, who was previously MD of Cove UK – who joined forces in 2024 to develop a family brand where the great British holiday will always be at its heart.

In the year since, Unity Holidays have invested more than £30m adding new features, bars and restaurants to their Somerset and East Yorkshire resorts, as well as enhancing the existing facilities.

The acquisition of Seven Lakes gives the company its first inland park, where the emphasis is on watersports like kayaking, jet skis and paddleboarding, fishing and countryside pursuits.

With its theme park, indoor and outdoor splash park, and easy access to miles of golden beach, Unity Beach is the perfect blend of action and activities, while Skirlington Coast also provides family fun but in a more tranquil setting perched high on the cliffs.

“We are absolutely delighted to be adding Seven Lakes Country Park to our suite of family holiday venues,” said Unity Holidays CEO Mark Seaton.

“It is in a stunning location with so many excellent natural features, and enables us to offer the perfect blend of excellent activities, access to the countryside, great food and entertainment and outstanding holiday home accommodation.”

The company anticipate being able to offer short breaks and holidays at Seven Lakes from Easter 2026.

“We will be investing immediately to enhance the food and entertainment offering, as well as adding new holiday homes to the existing fleet,” explained COO Dermot King.

“As we continue to grow and expand, our aim is to always ensure we offer the perfect family break in a variety of different settings – but always with the exacting Unity Holidays standards as a quality seal of approval.”

1 . Contributed Seven Lakes is a tranquil setting at night. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Fishing is just one of the many activities on offer at Seven Lakes Country Park. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Accommodation overlooking one of the lakes. Photo: Submitted