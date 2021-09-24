Lincolnshire Day in Sleaford - Will you be flying the flag?

Fly the flag for Lincolnshire Day in Sleaford and support the town centre. EMN-210924-112732001

In an extension of the Eventful Sleaford promotional campaign, which saw significant activity in the town on September 4, and measures to promote safe and confident enjoyment of the town centre over recent months, North Kesteven District Council is encouraging people to get out and about for Lincolnshire Day, shopping and championing what we have locally.

Sleaford primary school pupils are being offered 2,500 paper-based eco-friendly Lincolnshire Flags for the festivities and shops, traders and hospitality venues are being urged to offer discounts and incentives for those brandishing the flags. The hope is that the town will again be vibrant over the Lincolnshire Day weekend.

Further flags will be available in shops, at visitor venues such as Navigation House and the Hub and at the Sleaford Farmers Market on Saturday, October 2.

Traders are also encouraged to shout about their promotional offers for brandishing the flag or maybe wearing yellow to show that they are ‘Yellowbellies’. Tell the council and it will share details through its website and social media channels.

The flags and other materials are being paid for through European and Government financial support to boost the economy known as the Welcome Back Fund.

Council Leader, Coun Richard Wright, said: “Lincolnshire Day is a day to reflect on local pride and encourage people to ‘think local’, ‘shop local’ and promote everything that makes Lincolnshire great – which includes our historic and vibrant market towns, distinct villages and lots of dynamic independent shopping and eating-out opportunities.

“It would be wonderful to see Sleaford town centre bustling over the weekend as people re-discover the particular charms of the town, its cafes, pubs, businesses and shops. With its new exhibition and enhanced accessibility, the Hub is itself a destination worth exploring, synonymous as it is with the historic seed trade for which Lincolnshire is so famous, and the Saturday Farmers’ Market is another continuation of living heritage deserving our support.”