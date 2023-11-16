Lincolnshire design and print agency finalist for trio of prestigious industry awards

A Lincoln-based graphic design and print specialist is shortlisted for a trio of industry awards, two by the Independent Printing Industry Association (IPIA) alongside the likes of Epson, Fujifilm and Xerox.

Visual Print and Design is shortlisted for a number of sought-after titles at the IPIA Recognising Excellence Awards 2023. The growing creative print agency is up against well-known brands such as Canon and Whistl for the ‘Print Management of the Year Award’ and ‘Community Champion Award’.

Other finalists at the ceremony include brands such as Epson, Fujifilm and Xerox, which are in the running for separate prizes.

Graham Hunstone, Managing Director of Visual Print and Design said:

Graham Hunstone, Managing Director at Visual Print and Design

“We’re thrilled to be finalists for two IPIA Awards. This is a huge achievement for us to be recognised at the highest level in the print industry for a job we’re so passionate about.

“We’ve been working with some of the most well-known businesses in Lincolnshire, such as the New Theatre Royal, Stokes Tea & Coffee and St Barnabas Hospice, so these two spots on the shortlist mean a lot to us and I couldn’t be more proud of our design, print and production team.”

The announcement comes shortly after Visual Print and Design’s Saffron Hartley, Customer Service Assistant on the growing design and print team, has been confirmed as a finalist for ‘Apprentice of the Year’ at Insider Media’s inaugural ‘Midlands Young Professionals Awards’. Other companies shortlisted in this year's shortlist included representatives from Cooper Parry, Barclays Bank and Virgin Money.

With offices in Lincoln and Glasgow, Visual Print and Design’s place on the IPIA shortlist for the ‘Community Champion Award’ showcases their dedication and outstanding support for their local or business communities. It reflects how they have helped support local businesses, charities or community groups to achieve their goals, or where they have created laudable community support initiatives of their own.

Scott Jones, Head of Operations at Visual Print and Design

Explaining its place on the shortlist, the judges commented: “Visual Print and Design are always getting involved with their local charities, raising money through a range of activities. Most recently, fundraising for the British Heart Foundation and supporting their local economy.”

Also shortlisted for IPIA’s ‘Print Management of the Year Award’, the firm is recognised as demonstrating “exceptional dedication to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction” alongside “an unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch print solutions” and its “proactive communication, attention to detail, and response to client needs [that] showcases excellence service”.

The IPIA Recognising Excellence Awards 2023 will take place at Hinckley’s Leonardo Hotel and Conference Venue on Wednesday 29 November 2023.