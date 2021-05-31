Lincolnshire developer supports National Fish and Chip Day with £20 vouchers

Jo Walker of Chestnut Homes with Ella Hawse and co-owner Sheryl Hawse.

Chestnut Homes is giving away £20 vouchers for house-hunters to spend at the Jolly Friar in Alford on Friday, which is just down the road from its Bridgeways development.

Ten vouchers are up for grabs for buyers who reserve or move into their home at Bridgeways this week.

This is the sixth year the developer has celebrated the iconic takeaway dish and the people who cook and serve it.

Located in Alford’s Market Place, the Jolly Friar is a family-run business that has been serving the local community since 1977.

Robert Hawse, owner of the Jolly Friar, said: “We are really pleased to be teaming up with Chestnut Homes to give out free servings of our fish and chips.

“It’s great to be keeping it local and we look forward to seeing some new faces pop down to get their hands on a free portion.”

Helene Key, Sales Manager for Chestnut Homes, said: “Independent family-run businesses like the Jolly Friar are what make Alford such an appealing and thriving market town.

“As well as being much-loved by Alford residents, the Jolly Friar is a firm favourite with us at Chestnut Homes, and we are thrilled to be showing it our support for National Fish and Chip Day.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this treat to our valued customers and we hope they enjoy their free portion of tasty fish and chips.”

Chestnut Homes is building 103 homes at Bridgeways, off Willoughby Road, where a selection of three and four-bedroom properties are currently available. Prices start from £187,950.