Lincolnshire dog food company donates over 70,000 meals to dog charities in 2025

Lincolnshire-based Natural Dog Food Company has reaffirmed its commitment to animal welfare by continuing its support for local Lincolnshire charities, Jerry Green Dog Rescue in Boston, Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust, and Daramy Pet Rescue, along with many other small rescue centres.

Recent figures have shown that there are approximately 100,000 homeless dogs entering shelters every year. Largely due to the cost-of-living crisis, dogs have been the most commonly relinquished pet, at just under half of the total pets given up for adoption*.

For several years, the Natural Dog Food Company has worked hand-in-hand with local charities to make a positive impact on the lives of rescue dogs in the area. This year, as part of their ongoing donations, Natural Dog Food Company has donated almost 9000kg (around 70,000 meals) of their nutritious dog food to assist in these charities’ missions of providing proper care and nourishment to dogs in need.

For more than 60 years, Jerry Green Dogs Rescue has been transforming the lives of abandoned and unwanted dogs across the UK by providing them with shelter and finding them loving homes.

Edward Creaser, Director at the Natural Dog Food Company, has said:

“At Natural Dog Food, we believe that every dog deserves a healthy, nutritious meal – regardless of their circumstances. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to support charities by gifting food to dogs in need. So far this year, we’ve donated 70,000 meals (approximately 9000kg of food), and we’re proud to be making a tangible difference to the lives of dogs who might otherwise go without. It’s not just about feeding them – it’s about showing they matter.”

Jerry Green Dog Rescue, one of the long-term charity partners of Natural Dog Food Company, welcomed the continued support. A spokesperson from the Boston centre said:

“Natural Dog Food’s generous and ongoing donations make a real difference. It ensures our dogs are receiving the best possible nutrition during their time with us, which helps them thrive and find their forever homes.”