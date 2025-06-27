Lincolnshire employees from The Orders of St John Care Trust presented with Medals of Merit

Three Lincolnshire-based employees from The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) were awarded Medals of Merit by the British Association of the Order of Malta (BASMOM) in a special ceremony held on St John's Day (24 June) at The Brompton Oratory in London.

The Order of Malta, one of OSJCT’s sponsoring orders, has been dedicated to caring for those in need since the Middle Ages. Today, the Order continues its mission by providing medical, social and humanitarian aid in most countries around the world.

The Medal of Merit is a prestigious honour awarded in recognition of outstanding service and commitment to care. A total of fourteen OSJCT recipients were recognised for their exemplary contributions to social care, reflecting the compassion, professionalism, and dedication that lie at the heart of the Trust’s values.

The following Lincolnshire-based employees received their medals from H.E. The Grand Prior of England Fra’ Max Rumney and H.E. The President of the British Association, Lady Celestria Hales during the special mass and investiture:

Joanne Gostelow, Head Housekeeper, Skirbeck Court, Boston

Paul Willis, Head of Transactional Finance, Eyre Court, Lincoln (pictured)

John Woolley, Accounts Payable and Banking Manager, Eyre Court, Lincoln (pictured)

Jo Gostelow, Head Housekeeper at Skirbeck Court in Boston, said: “I was pleasantly surprised to learn I was to receive the award and I am very grateful for the opportunity to accept it. When I reflect back on my 19 years of working at Skirbeck Court - nearly all of my adult life - I realise how many fantastic and memorable people from all walks of life have been a part of my life - that feels unique and very special.”

John Woolley, Accounts Payable and Banking Manager, based at the Trust’s main office in Lincoln, said: “I am highly honoured to have been selected for the award. In an organisation of so many exceptional, caring and talented people, I am humbled to have been nominated. Working for the Trust has been one of the highlights of my working life. I love the people and what we all work together to achieve for the residents in our care. Long after I had planned to retire, that joint goal keeps me leaping out of bed in the morning.”

Also receiving a medal were:

Dawn Carter, Carer, Longlands, Oxford

Dorte Chandler, General Manager, Wellford Gardens, Wheatley

Victoria Hawkes, Head of Care, Brookside, Melksham

Gemma Joynes, Care Leader, Edwardstow Court Care Centre, Stow-on-the-Wold

Carol Munkonge, Care Leader, Townsend House, Oxford

Amanda Palfrey, General Manager, Goodson Lodge, Trowbridge

Olga Salnikova, Document Controller, Operations Centre, Oxford

Debbie Scammell, Home Manager, Marden Court, Calne

Employees who were unable to attend the ceremony in person but were also awarded Medals of Merit included:

Sam Emm, Deputy Manager, Willowcroft, Salisbury

Elizabeth Jones, Cook, Watersmead, Westbury

Hayley Taylor, deputy Manager, Millbrook Lodge, Gloucester

Laura Allam, Head of Reward and Recognition at The Orders of St John Care Trust said: "We are incredibly proud of our colleagues who received the Medal of Merit. This recognition not only honours their exceptional dedication but also highlights the vital role of social care professionals across the country. Their unwavering compassion and service make a real difference in the lives of residents every day, and we’re delighted to see their contributions recognised by such a distinguished organisation."

Philippa Leslie, Director of Communications for the Order in Britain, added: “The Order is so pleased to have honoured the excellent work and caring approach of the OSJCT staff, recognising their contribution to the happiness and wellbeing of the residents.”