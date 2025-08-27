Lincolnshire entrepreneur launches Evergreen Academy to help businesses scale online

Steph Ward

Lincolnshire entrepreneur Steph Ward, founder of The Forward Biz, has launched The Evergreen Academy, a new venture supporting coaches, consultants, and trainers in building scalable, passive income streams through online course creation.

The Evergreen Academy is built around a structured six-step framework that helps entrepreneurs move from idea to income. Covering brand development, course design, video production, sales systems, and automation, the programme provides a roadmap to building evergreen online courses that generate predictable, recurring revenue.

Ward’s professional background spans leadership roles at McDonald’s and Siemens, alongside product development in retail and marketing and co-ownership of a property development company. She has also worked with training businesses to shift successfully to online models.

Explaining the motivation behind her latest launch, Steph Ward said: “I wanted to reclaim my time and freedom while building a business that allowed me to be fully present for my young son. Many talented professionals reach a ceiling because they are stuck exchanging hours for income. The Evergreen Academy is about creating a business that scales without the need for 24/7 hustle.”

The launch comes at a time when increasing numbers of entrepreneurs and service based businesses are exploring digital-first strategies. With the county’s business community placing greater emphasis on digital innovation and flexible working models, Ward believes her Academy can play a role in supporting professionals to future-proof their income and compete on a national stage.

Further details about The Evergreen Academy can be found on the company's website at webinar.theevergreenacademy.co.uk.