Lincolnshire estate planning business secures £8,000 funding to further spotlight financial wellbeing

Westwood Estate Planning, a personalised estate planning business, has secured £8,000 funding from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to expand its marketing efforts and highlight the importance of financial wellbeing.

The business, based in Lincolnshire, offers a variety of legal services, ranging from will writing, lasting power of attorney, to probate and estate administration.

Founder Gary Tonsley started the business after his own firsthand experience of the difficulties and strain that inadequate planning can place on a family’s emotional and financial wellbeing.

His experience comes from a young age, when his mother passed away suddenly leaving no plan in place for the family’s finances. When he received the inheritance, Gary felt he wasn’t truly equipped to make suitable long-term decisions and when looking back, recognised that proper guidance from a specialist would have gone a long way in navigating life without her.

Gary Tonsley, Founder of Westwood Estate Planning

His personal struggles spurred him on to create a service that ensures others can protect their loved ones from unnecessary challenges and secure their future with confidence.

The business focuses on creating tailored solutions that address not only the clients’ legal needs, but also their long-term goals. Westwood Estate Planning prides itself on closely collaborating with financial service professionals to ensure peace of mind and a secure and prosperous financial future for clients.

Gary Tonsley, Founder of Westwood Estate Planning, comments: “With my business, Westwood Estate Planning, I take all of the personal and professional experience I’ve gained in life and turn it into something meaningful - raising awareness of the real risks, helping families make informed decisions, and delivering estate planning services with empathy and expertise.

“I know firsthand what happens when things aren’t planned properly, and I’m committed to ensuring that my clients and their families don’t have to go through the same struggles.”

The funding support from First Enterprise will look to build significant awareness of Westwood Estate Planning’s brand and the overall importance of estate planning. It will also help to create initiatives to educate potential clients and partners through seminars, newsletters, and partnerships with financial advisors.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 – £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Gary added: “When building the business, one of the key challenges I’ve discovered is building awareness around the importance of estate planning, as it's often overlooked until it's too late. The loan from First Enterprise will support my initiatives to educate potential clients and partners through seminars, newsletters and partnerships with financial advisors. Building both trust and visibility along the way.”

Petra Eddison, Business Advisor at First Enterprise, comments: “Working with Gary has been a fantastic experience. He was incredibly helpful and proactive in providing all the necessary documents promptly, which made the process seamless. His business plan and cash flow projections were well-prepared, reflecting his thorough understanding and dedication to his business. I have no doubt that Gary’s efforts to educate clients and expand his services will lead to great success.”

Richard Bearman, Co-Chief Banking Officer, British Business Bank commented: “Westwood Estates Planning provides a valuable service to residents in Lincolnshire and the surrounding area, and funding from the Start Up Loans programme should offer them the opportunity to reach out and support more people than ever before.”