Lincolnshire event was not just a model railway show

L-R Mark Bamford (chairman) and Eddie King (charity exhibition manager) EMN-211122-092119001

There were tanks, churches and funfair rides as well as train sets of all shapes and sizes being displayed at the third successful event held at Ruskington Village Hall on Sunday.

Over 250 visitors were treated to a feast of modelling of all types and scales.

Club members had their own model railway layouts on show alongside modellers of aircraft, ships, cars, farming implements, motor bikes and even doll’s house miniatures displaying their craft and skills.

Rob Horton and Nicky Blanchard of Spilsby with their 124 scale Vampire Jets EMN-211122-092038001

There were also experienced modellers doing demonstrations of methods and techniques to inspire budding enthusiasts.

Once again, the model railway club members’ chosen charity was the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and profits in excess of £3,500 from the event will be donated to the cause, to add to over £4,000 raised from previous shows.

Club chairman Mark Bamford said the show was very well supported by sponsorship from BH Models, Digitrains of Lincoln, Mad About Trains and Sleaford Trailers. In addition, the show received many donations of prizes for an extensive raffle and local traders and supermarkets were generous in their support to the Show Catering Team. Thanks must go the members of the Model Railway Club, ably led by Charity Exhibition Manager Eddie King, for their efforts in putting on the show.

Plan’s are well advanced for the Club’s Model Railway Show on Saturday June 4, 2022 at St George’s Academy in Sleaford and the next Charity Model Show in Autumn 2022 at their home base in Ruskington is almost certain to go ahead, such was the enthusiastic response from the exhibitors and visitors.

Alan Hancock of Market Deeping model railway club EMN-211122-092131001

Stuart Moulder of Grantham Light Armour radio controlled tank club EMN-211122-092003001

Joseph Haw of Washingborough with his matchstick model of Boston Stump EMN-211122-092052001

Rodney Parker of Sleaford EMN-211122-092104001