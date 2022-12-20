Lincolnshire farming conference set to return after two-year absence

Lincolnshire Showground is set to welcome hundreds from across the county’s farming industry for the annual Lincolnshire Farming Conference on Thursday 9 February 2023.

The event gives the opportunity to network and discuss the key challenges and topics affecting the industry.

Organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, this year marks the first conference in two years due to the pandemic and has the theme, Healthy soils, Healthy minds.

During the day, attendees will be able to hear talks from a number of key speakers from the agricultural world, and take part in workshop sessions with industry experts.

Tickets sales are now open and cost £15 for adults, £6 for students and is free of charge to members of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society. All tickets also include complimentary lunch.

Kelly Hewson-Fisher, chair of the Lincolnshire Farming Conference said: “After two years of forced cancellations, we’re very excited to announce that the Lincolnshire Farming Conference will return at the start of next year.

“Lincolnshire is one of the UK’s biggest agricultural counties, and it’s great to be able to bring the local farming community together with leading experts to discuss the future of the agricultural industry – with a focus on healthy soils.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the conference to once again enjoy the workshop sessions and full conference programme, which includes a great line-up of interesting and topical speakers, as well as the opportunity for attendees to explore the exhibition.

" The Lincolnshire Showground is well placed geographically, so the event always proves very popular with attendees and exhibitors from throughout the midlands, as well as further afield.”

This year’s event sponsors include Omex, University of Lincoln, Woldmarsh, Streets, Shakespeare Martineau, Anglian Water, Dallas Scott Davey, CLAAS, Brown & Co JH

Walter.

Kelly added: “Each year, the conference is organised by The Lincolnshire Agricultural Society but as a registered charity, we’re always thankful to our sponsors and the important work they do.

"They play a big part in allowing us to work closely with individuals, schools, businesses and organisations to educate about food, farming and the countryside, and we simply wouldn’t be able to put on this conference for another year without them.

“It’s set to be another great event and we can’t wait to welcome people back.”

To book a place at the 2023 Lincolnshire Farming Conference, visit:

For regular updates, follow the Lincolnshire Farming Conference on Twitter @LincsShowground.

