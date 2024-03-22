Lincolnshire haulier collects national logistics award

The Lincolnshire-based haulier was named Platinum 2024 Award Winners by Pallet-Track following a successful year in business at an event hosted by DJ and TV favourite, Vernon Kay. The award was for the business’ contribution to the national Pallet-Track network, which enables independent logistic businesses to work together to transport freight efficiently around the UK. The Hooper Haulage Ltd team picked up the accolade at Pallet-Track’s 20th anniversary shareholder gala, which was held at the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor. The company joined the pallet network in 2022 and covers the PE20 to PE25 postcode area. Daniella Hooper said: “We are so pleased to be recognised for our contribution to Pallet-Track and we are proud of our team’s hard work and continued success. “As an industry, we have faced challenges in recent years, so it is fantastic to receive recognition and to have an opportunity to celebrate our collective achievements. “We look forward to building on our success in the year ahead.” Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, said: “Congratulations to Hooper Haulage Ltd on their award, which is well deserved, and for their ongoing contribution to the Pallet-Track network. “Our shareholder gala provides a welcome opportunity to celebrate our shareholder network members who have gone the extra mile, time and again, during the last 20 years.” Hooper Haulage Ltd is a family-based business located in Skegness, Lincolnshire. For more information, visit www.hooperhaulageltd.com