Lincolnshire Highways Partnership wins civil engineering award

The Lincolnshire Highways Partnership (LHP), a collaboration between Lincolnshire County Council, Balfour Beatty, WSP and Colas won the 2025 ICE East Midlands Awards Social Value Award, sponsored by Taylor Woodrow.

Launched in 2020, the LHP, delivers successful Social Value projects to empower local communities and promotes careers in civil engineering and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) across Lincolnshire.

The partnership also collaborates with councillors to identify and deliver community-driven projects, including park enhancements, community improvements and the creation of nature trails.

Notable projects completed in 2024 include a nature revitalisation project in Gainsborough; upgrades to a park, school and church in Walcott Village; and the enhancement of Lincoln's St Giles Church’s gardens. The LHP also nurtures future civil engineers through school visits, careers fairs and apprenticeships.

Members of the Lincolnshire Highways Partnership

Aligning with Lincolnshire County Council's values, the project demonstrates a strong collaborative approach resulting in measurable impact. Successes are tracked through feedback, data and photographic evidence.

The Social Value Award winner was recognised due to the commitment from all those in the partnership to enhancing social value within local communities.

The judges were impressed by the partnerships’ proactive efforts to promote STEM subjects through active engagement with schools and colleges, which is encouraging the next generation of civil engineers.

The ICE East Midlands Merit Awards were held on 13 June in Nottingham. Guests were joined by ICE Vice President, Richard Bayfield and guest speaker Professor Turi King, Director of the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, known for her work leading the genetic analysis for the identification of King Richard III. The headline sponsor of the 2025 ICE East Midlands Merit Awards was Waterman Aspen.

Commenting on this year’s ICE East Midlands Merit Awards, Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our judges had a diverse range of projects to consider from all sectors of the industry, drawn from right across the region. The Lincolnshire Highways Partnership demonstrates the incredible ways civil engineering can support local communities though meaningful social value.

"Our annual awards are important in not only demonstrating the importance of civil engineers, whose hard work and dedication can often go unnoticed, but in also celebrating the positive impact that civil engineering has right across the region.”