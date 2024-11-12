Lincolnshire holiday let named best historic property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local holiday home owners, Douglas and Susan Hilton, are celebrating after winning an award for their property in Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple scooped gold in the Best Historic Property category for their converted lighthouse, The Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse, which can be found on The Wash.

The Sykes Gems Awards 2024, run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages, saw thousands of entries from across the UK and Ireland – with The Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse beating off tough competition to take home the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas and Susan’s keen interest in conservation and history, coupled with their background in construction, provided the ideal opportunity for bringing the lighthouse into the 21st century. After an extensive renovation, the couple began letting the property to holidaymakers in July 2023 and have received 47 bookings this year.

The Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse

Built in 1830, the lighthouse was once home to British conservationist and painter Sir Peter Scott. Scott had a special interest in wildfowling and the property’s two ponds, designed by Douglas and Susan, are home to a collection of some of the rarest geese in the world.

The lighthouse itself has been thoughtfully renovated to preserve its original features and is home to a unique circular dining room, winding staircase and sitting room with an original lintel, also known as a horizontal beam, carved by Sir Peter Scott in the wall beside the woodburner.

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aims to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ CEO Graham Donoghue and Managing Director James Shaw, as well as The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski.

Properties were judged using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like photos, occupancy figures and property amenities. This year, there were 31 categories, including Best Luxury Property, Best Renovation and Best for Pet Friendly Breaks, with Best for Activities and Best for Sustainability two new categories introduced in 2024.

The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at The Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

The Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse owner, Douglas Hilton, said: “We’ve worked hard over the years to make The Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse a success, and we really enjoy meeting all the lovely guests that come through our doors. We constantly get great feedback from our visitors, but an award like this is has given the team who manage it alongside us a huge boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse is incredibly precious to us and the local community, and letting it out to holidaymakers has allowed us to fund its maintenance. For anyone who might be thinking about getting into holiday letting, our advice is to go for it!”

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “It has been brilliant to see so many fantastic properties recognised in this year’s Sykes Gems Awards.

“We know how hard our owners work to ensure their properties remain at a high standard year-round and it is great to be able to reward their efforts. While it was difficult to choose winners after receiving so many wonderful entries, The Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse was a clear front runner that delivers unforgettable breaks for guests.

“Staycations continue to be popular amongst Brits and with the average turnover of a UK holiday let reaching £24,500 in 2023, others with a second home in Lincolnshire might be tempted to turn their hand to holiday letting!”

For more information or to book a Gems award-winner, visit sykescottages.co.uk or call 01244 617683.