Lincolnshire housebuilder forms eggs-citing partnership with Coningsby school

Students aged 4 to 11 were tasked with decorating thirty hanging Easter eggs, which were donated by Chestnut Homes, and have taken pride of place on a tree at the school’s library.

Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “Being an active part of the communities we build within is central to who we are, and our local schools are an essential part of every area. Plus, these students are the future of Lincolnshire and have amazing imaginations and talents that are always worthy of celebrating.

“Many of our residents at Kings Manor in Coningsby attend these schools, so it’s lovely to be able to work with them on this special project.

Pupils at Coningsby CofE Primary School

“We’d like to thank the students at Coningsby St Michael’s for taking part and creating some egg-stra special decorations to celebrate Easter.”

Coningsby St. Michaels CofE, which is based on School Lane, educates pupils from ages 4 to 11 and has a strong ethos of valuing and inspiring all members of its community.

Sandy Khanna, Head of School at Coningsby St. Michaels CofE, said: “As a Church of England primary school, Easter is a time of celebration for us, so we’d like to thank Chestnut Homes for asking us to take part in this project. We hope this will be the start of a great partnership for us in the future.”

