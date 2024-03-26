Lincolnshire housebuilder forms eggs-citing partnership with Coningsby school

Housebuilder Chestnut Homes is getting ready for a cracking Easter by working alongside pupils at Coningsby St. Michael's Church of England Primary School to create some special, hand-crafted decorations.
By Huma WhitehouseContributor
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Students aged 4 to 11 were tasked with decorating thirty hanging Easter eggs, which were donated by Chestnut Homes, and have taken pride of place on a tree at the school’s library.

Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “Being an active part of the communities we build within is central to who we are, and our local schools are an essential part of every area. Plus, these students are the future of Lincolnshire and have amazing imaginations and talents that are always worthy of celebrating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Many of our residents at Kings Manor in Coningsby attend these schools, so it’s lovely to be able to work with them on this special project.

Most Popular
Pupils at Coningsby CofE Primary SchoolPupils at Coningsby CofE Primary School
Pupils at Coningsby CofE Primary School

“We’d like to thank the students at Coningsby St Michael’s for taking part and creating some egg-stra special decorations to celebrate Easter.”

Coningsby St. Michaels CofE, which is based on School Lane, educates pupils from ages 4 to 11 and has a strong ethos of valuing and inspiring all members of its community.

Sandy Khanna, Head of School at Coningsby St. Michaels CofE, said: “As a Church of England primary school, Easter is a time of celebration for us, so we’d like to thank Chestnut Homes for asking us to take part in this project. We hope this will be the start of a great partnership for us in the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chestnut Homes has a range of developments across Lincolnshire including Kings Manor in Coningsby, The Meadows in Dunholme, Chantrey Park in Market Rasen, The Quadrant & Heron Park in Wyberton and Millers Walk in Sibsey.

For more information on Chestnut Homes, visit www.chestnuthomes.co.uk

Related topics:LincolnshireStudents