Lincolnshire housebuilder highlights mental health support for employees this Mental Health Awareness Week

The Lighthouse Charity's #MakeItVisible On Site team delivered a talk to Allison Homes East employees

The Lighthouse Charity, a specialist charity focusing on wellbeing in the construction industry, has visited Allison Homes East’s Moulton Chapel development to mark Mental Health Awareness Week (Monday 12th to Sunday 18th May).

The Lighthouse Charity provides 24/7 holistic support to the construction community, focusing on emotional, physical and financial wellbeing. The charity offers a range of free and widely available resources, including a confidential helpline, live web chat service and text facility, guidance and support on a variety of wellbeing issues, a self-support app and support groups called Lighthouse Beacons.

The charity’s #MakeItVisible On Site initiative sees a team of experienced tradespeople visiting construction sites across the UK, to deliver powerful talks on how employees can improve their wellbeing and find free support.

Allison Homes East recently arranged for the #MakeItVisible team to meet with the construction team at its Chapel Gate development in Moulton Chapel. As part of the visit, charity representatives shared their first-hand experiences, and engaged everyone on site in an open and honest conversation on mental health and wellbeing.

A #MakeItVisible van was also set up, allowing Allison Homes East’s employees and subcontractors to have one-on-one chats with the charity professionals and find out more about the Lighthouse Charity’s services.

The housebuilder is a company supporter of the Lighthouse Charity and has been offering financial support since 2023, helping the charity to provide its vital services and reach more site teams across the country.

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “At Allison Homes East, as a company supporter of the Lighthouse Charity, we are very passionate about doing all we can to raise awareness of mental health issues and ensure our employees feel supported, listened to and cared for.

“We took great pride in helping our Chapel Gate team learn how they can prioritise their mental wellbeing, and encourage them to continue to this conversation by engaging with their peers and reaching out to the Lighthouse Charity for advice, whenever needed.”

Sarah Bolton, CEO of the Lighthouse Charity, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Allison Homes for hosting our team and ensuring our message of support reaches their site operatives who may otherwise not know how or where to reach out for support.

“Key to this initiative is addressing the barriers within the sector through an informal approach, letting people know that they are not alone in dealing with work and life challenges, and sharing experiences in a relaxed manner to reduce the stigma.”

Located on Roman Road in the village of Moulton Chapel, Chapel Gate is a stunning collection of three, four and five bedroom homes, including bungalows. To find out more, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/chapel-gate/ or call the sales team on 01406 273115.

For more information on the Lighthouse Charity and the #MakeItVisible initiative, visit lighthousecharity.org/ and lighthousecharity.org/makeitvisible-on-site/.

Mental Health Awareness Week is a campaign run by the Mental Health Foundation. To find out more, visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk/our-work/public-engagement/mental-health-awareness-week.