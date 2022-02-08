Lincolnshire housebuilder re-brands after purchase by US firm

Larkfleet Homes is now operating as Allison Homes, after both brands were acquired by investment management company PIMCO in November of last year.
The group has developments in Lincolnshire, including Boston, but also Rutland, Cambridgeshire, Devon, Somerset, Norfolk and Suffolk.
The move marks the start of a bid to establish a national housebuilder under the Allison Homes brand.
John Anderson, chief executive officer of Allison Group, said: “Allison is a very well-known and respected name in the East Midlands and as we establish the foundations for our ambitious growth, we felt we needed to consolidate the business under one, strong professional brand. The team is making great progress in many key areas including build quality and service and using the Allison Homes brand everywhere will only reinforce engagement and harness our strengths.”
“The purchase by PIMCO has given us significant resources to reshape our business and drive our strategic growth – which will see us deliver 2,000 homes a year within the next five years,” he added. “Despite these ambitious plans our values which include, kindness, integrity, and continuous improvement, will be central to our operation. This will ensure that the customer and their needs are the driving force as we strive to deliver high-quality developments using innovative technology and construction methods.”