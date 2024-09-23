Lincolnshire housebuilder sponsors Stamford AFC Women for the third season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is excited to announce it’s sponsorship of Stamford AFC Women for the third consecutive season.

Stamford AFC Women formed in April 2022 and consists of 19 dedicated players, including Lauren Bartle, Assistant Site Manager at Allison Homes.

The team has achieved remarkable success since its inception in the 2022/23 season, having won the Lincolnshire League title the very first year of its existence. Their winning momentum continued into the 2023/24 season, which earned them a prestigious promotion to the East Midlands Regional Football League Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sponsorship from Allison Homes East has allowed the team to purchase all their training and playing kits for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons, which proudly feature the Allison Homes logo.

Stamford AFC Women

This is the housebuilder’s third sponsorship of the club. The first covered new kit bags and outdoor jackets, and the second covered new training tops for the 2023/24 season.

Robin Chaudhuri, Manager of Stamford AFC’s Women, said: “All the players and coaches at Stamford AFC Women’s would like to thank Allison Homes for their continued support in sponsoring the home kit for the forthcoming season. Allison Homes, who already sponsor the majority of the women’s training wear and kit bags have been generous in their support of the women’s football at Stamford for which we are extremely grateful”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Stamford AFC Women and support them for a third season. We were ecstatic to hear the news that they have been promoted once again and are very proud to be raising the profile of women’s football with this sponsorship. We wish them even more success in their upcoming season and can’t wait to cheer them on.”