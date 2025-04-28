Lincolnshire Housing Partnership secures five net zero award nominations

Three of the shortlisted entries reflect LHP's ongoing partnership with E.ON and Thrift Energy

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) has been shortlisted for five net zero awards in recognition of its commitment to creating energy-efficient homes and making a positive impact on the environment and local communities.

The Unlock Net Zero Awards 2025 celebrate innovation and progress made towards decarbonisation in the housing sector.

LHP has been named as a finalist in the following categories:

Landlord of the Year

Retrofit Project of the Year (North and Scotland)

Collaboration of the Year (retrofit projects)

Engagement Campaign of the Year

ESG Team of the Year

LHP delivered energy efficiency improvements to 650 homes across Immingham and Grimsby with E.ON and Thrift Energy

Three of the shortlisted entries reflect the impact of LHP’s ongoing partnership with E.ON and Thrift Energy, which has delivered energy efficiency improvements to 650 homes across Immingham and Grimsby so far, helping to reduce customers’ energy bills by up to £375 per year by creating warmer and more energy-efficient homes.

Beyond the retrofit works, the programme has also delivered lasting community value through initiatives such as building a new playground, providing local training opportunities, and offering a range of family support and customer engagement activities.

“Being shortlisted for these incredible awards is a proud moment for LHP and a real milestone in our journey towards sustainability,” said Charlotte Johnson, Executive Director of Property at LHP.

“It reflects not only the outstanding work we’ve delivered in Immingham and Grimsby, but also the wider efforts happening across our organisation to create greener homes. It’s been truly rewarding to see the positive impact this project has had on our communities.

“We’re especially grateful for the strong partnerships we’ve built with E.ON and Thrift Energy, and for the support of our customers throughout. We’re looking forward to continuing this important work through the next phase of our partnership with the upcoming Warmer Homes programme.”

The Unlock Net Zero Awards will be held on Tuesday, 24th June, at Manchester Central as part of the Housing 2025 conference.

For more details on LHP’s community initiatives, please visit www.lincolnshirehp.com.