Lincolnshire Housing Partnership seek new Chief Executive

The Role We're Offering

We're not just seeking a Chief Executive Officer; we're seeking a visionary who is not only adept at strategy but also deeply committed to our social purpose and our role within local communities. We're looking for someone who understands that our homes are more than just structures; they're the foundations of people's lives. Your leadership will inspire our team, propelling us towards our strategic goals with a genuine dedication to making a social impact.

Reporting directly to the Chair, the Chief Executive Officer will be responsible to the Board for steering LHP towards its vision, strategic direction, and performance against key objectives.

LHP Chair Anthony Read (left) greets customers on a recent tour of LHP homes in the region

Anthony Read, Chair of the Board at LHP said: “This is more than a leadership position; it’s an opportunity to be part of something much greater. This isn’t just an important time for LHP but for Lincolnshire as a whole – the region is on the cusp of development and opportunities that can shape the area for decades to come.

“We can be a big part of that. If you share our belief of putting the customer at the heart of our business, are driven by a desire to support and change lives and are ready to lead with integrity and a commitment to learning and growth, we would be delighted to hear from you.”

What's It Like to Work for Lincolnshire Housing Partnership?

Joining LHP means becoming part of a tight-knit community deeply entrenched in Lincolnshire's fabric. Our teams boast individuals who hail from the very communities we serve, instilling our work with a profound sense of purpose. We foster a culture guided by values and behaviours, empowering both colleagues and customers to realise their full potential as we navigate the evolving landscape of social housing together.

Perks and Benefits

Working with LHP comes with a host of perks, including:

30 holiday days annually (plus bank holidays), increasing by one day per year for the first five years of service.

The opportunity to earn additional holiday days through full attendance.

A competitive salary sacrifice pension scheme, with up to 12 per cent contributed by LHP.

An employee wellbeing package worth up to £1,200 annually through our partnership with Westfield Health.

Discounted shopping vouchers and access to mental health support services.

Opportunities for personal and professional development through our corporate training program.

Join Us in Shaping the Future

If you share our belief in placing the customer at the heart of our endeavours, possess a drive to impact and transform lives, and are ready to lead with integrity and a commitment to growth, we invite you to explore the Chief Executive Officer position at Lincolnshire Housing Partnership.