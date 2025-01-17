Lincolnshire Housing Partnership strengthens executive team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership has announced a raft of senior appointments to bolster its Executive Leadership Team and provide vital expertise and guidance as it continues to grow as an organisation.

Following the appointment of a new Chief Executive, Ceri Theobald, who started in September 2024, LHP has been reviewing its Executive Leadership Team, now leading to a range of new appointments.

“I am delighted with the appointments of David Smith as Executive Director of Finance and Charlotte Johnson as Executive Director of Property. They will both be starting with us in early February, completing our senior leadership team alongside Nicola Ebdon, who has joined us as Executive Director of Governance and Regulation.”, said Ceri Theobald, Chief Executive.

“I am confident that with this accomplished team, we are well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead as we embark on the two years remaining of our corporate plan.”

Nicola Ebdon has been promoted to the newly created role of Executive Director of Governance & Regulation, effective immediately. Her expertise will strengthen the executive team at a time of increased regulatory complexity - ensuring that the organisation integrates governance into strategic decisions, operates within legal and regulatory boundaries, and maintains its reputation and integrity.

Charlotte Johnson has been appointed as the Executive Director of Property, starting February 2025. Charlotte has dedicated her 25-year career to housing, most recently serving as Regional Head of Delivery at Platform Housing Group. Charlotte is an expert in housing development and has a proven track record of delivering impressive results.

She said: “I'm thrilled to be joining LHP in the New Year and getting to know new colleagues, understanding the organisation, and learning about LHP’s customers and properties. It’s an interesting time in the Housing Sector and I look forward to helping lead the organisation through any changes and challenges ahead.”

David Smith has been appointed as the permanent Executive Director of Finance, starting February 2025. David brings extensive experience in strategic and operational finance, having worked with Broadacres Housing Association, Ernst & Young, and UK and international governments.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Lincolnshire Housing Partnership as Executive Director of Finance early in 2025. There are huge financial challenges facing the sector right now, in terms of improving energy efficiency for customers’ homes and adapting to changes in regulations. These come at a time of rising customer expectations. LHP is equipped to manage all of these demands and I’m looking forward to ensuring our customers continue to get value for their money.”

Following the retirement of LHP’s current Executive Director of Finance in November, Kathryn Price, Tony Blewitt will oversee LHP’s finance directorate for six months until David Smith joins as the permanent Director.

Tony Blewitt has been appointed as the Interim Executive Director of Finance, effective immediately, Tony’s extensive experience in finance and risk includes a decade as Executive Director Finance & IT at Flagship Group and more recently Interim Chief Executive & Finance Director at the Teachers’ Housing Association.