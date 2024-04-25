Lincolnshire Improvement for Everyone (LIfE): Research and Innovation Hub launches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those in attendance were from all sectors from NHS organisations, local authorities, the universities and the voluntary sector. They heard inspirational presentations about the importance of research and innovation in the development of health and care not only in Lincolnshire but nationally as well.

In addition to the event the first ICS Research and Innovation Strategy was presented, and a new web presence was unveiled which contains information for the Lincolnshire public about the importance of research and innovation and the opportunities that are available across Lincolnshire for everyone to be involved in.

On the website you can also see a series of videos from people who have taken part in projects and hear first hand how research really can make a difference to the lives of people in Lincolnshire.

Research and innovation helps to provide the evidence needed to make changes to services so that they can continue to improve. The Research and Innovation Hub is part of Lincolnshire Improvement for Everyone (LIfE) which strives to make continual improvements to the services received by the people that live and work in Lincolnshire.

Dr Sunil Hindocha, Medical Director for the Integrated Care Board said:

“It was amazing to see so many people at the launch of the hub and the enthusiasm for research and innovation in Lincolnshire shows how committed we are all to improving the health and wellbeing outcomes for everybody in the county.

We heard of some great ideas on how research has helped in the development of new ways of delivering health and care. Anyone who is interested in getting involved should visit the website and sign up to take part.”

We are looking for more people to join our research and innovation registry. Simply visit: bit.ly/RISignUp and sign up, we will keep your details on our registry and get in touch when we have something that might be of interest to you. We will send you further details and then give you the opportunity to get involved if you want to. Depending on what you select, will depend on how often we get in touch.