Lincolnshire Institute of Technology secures government backing for another 10 years

The Institute of Technology will continue to support the education and training of Lincolnshire’s technical workforce into the future

The Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (LIoT) has announced it has been relicensed by the Department for Education (DfE), allowing it to continue its work for another 10 years.

The relicensing will see the LIoT work collaboratively with local learners, education providers and employers to ensure Lincolnshire’s current and future workforce have the right skills, as well as support the economic growth of the region.

The renewed government backing sees the LIoT remain committed to fostering innovation and excellence in the engineering, manufacturing, digital and construction sectors.

Mick Lochran, Director of the LIoT, said:

“We’re extremely proud to have achieved a 10-year license extension from the DfE - it shows the government’s commitment to supporting the development of the technical skills that our industries require, and demonstrates the value of the work we’re doing.

“In the last five years, over 3,000 learners have achieved a technical qualification through the LIoT - the majority at level 4 or 5 - before going on to gain employment. The LIoT partners have facilitated over £30 million capital investment in STEM education, enabling eight new training facilities to be opened or refurbished with state-of-the-art, industrial-standard equipment.

“Over the next 10 years, our mission is to create even stronger links with employers across the county, to support the development of the workforce of the future.”

The LIoT is a partnership of local education providers including the University of Lincoln, University Campus North Lincolnshire, University Centre Grimsby, Boston College, Grantham College & University Centre, Lincoln College, Riseholme College and Lincoln UTC.

It also works with regional employers including Bakkavor, Quickline Communications and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust who represent employers on the LIoT board.

It is part of a national network of 21 IoTs, made up of experienced education providers and leading employers located all across England. Backed by £290 million of government investment, each IoT focuses on specialisms to suit their location, with the aim to fill immediate skills gaps while building a pipeline of talent for the future.

To find out more about the LIoT, please visit: www.liot.ac.uk.