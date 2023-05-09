Lincolnshire Makers' Artisan Market a "huge success"

​More than 90 Lincolnshire businesses and makers descended on Stourton Woods over the Coronation weekend for a record-breakingly-successful market.

Jane Allenby of Stickford on her Crafty Bear stall. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

The Lincolnshire Makers group hosted their latest artisan market on Sunday May 7, with local crafters, businesses, and artists coming to show off their talents.

Just some of the local food producers included Lincolnshire Poacher, The Cornish Daughter, Yau’s, Chuckles Sauces, Nova Macarons and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists such as Red Fox Art, Ramona Maywood and Careless Creates were also at the event, with makers such as artisan jewellers, ceramics, prints, textiles, woodwork, and metal work showing off their skills.

Sharon and John Goodwin of Goodwin Arts and Crafts.

For refreshments, there were a number of coffee barristers, street food such as loaded fries, wraps, crepes, pizza and burgers for visitors to enjoy in Stourton’s picnic area, and guests were able to enjoy a number of lawn games, a gnome trail and deer safari, as well as music from two musicians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lincolnshire Makers spokesman Jodie Mason said the event had seen record footfall: “The event went really well, we were really lucky with the weather and it stayed dry all day despite the forecast.”

The next Lincolnshire Makers Market will be held on July 1 at the Sessions House, Spalding and the next event at Stourton is the Autumn Artisan Market on Saturday September 17.

Find out more by visiting https://www.facebook.com/lincolnshiremakers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Fewings of Sleaford talking to Ant Howarth of Rust to Glory.

Annabel Hawkins of Horncastle with her Belles Lavender stand.