Lincolnshire manufacturer shortlisted for prestigious National Recycling Award

Luxus has leading efforts in plastics industry recognised

Louth-based business Luxus has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry accolade at the National Recycling Awards. The technical polymer compound manufacturer is in the running to be crowned Independent Operator of the Year, with judges recognising the commitment to pushing boundaries in plastic recycling, service delivery and advances in resource management. Luxus employs 150 people at its Fairfield Industrial Estate site. The £42-million turnover operation has dedicated processing, quality testing and technical research and development facilities, and produces high performance recycled polymers for a range of customers to exacting specifications. Markets include automotive, where it plays a key role in the lightweighting of parts to aid fuel efficiency and aid the electric vehicle transition, as well as packaging, construction and horticulture. Energy reduction and cleaner recycling processes are recognised as key to the Luxus strategy and are a significant area of ongoing concentration, with a project part-funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero an exemplar presented to the panel. Peter Atterby, managing director, said: “To be shortlisted for such a prestigious award is a huge achievement for all at Luxus. It is a real high on which to enter our 60th anniversary year in 2025, with our innovative work ever-more important across the entire manufacturing supply chain. “We’re incredibly proud to be raising the profile of what we do and shining a spotlight on operations here in Lincolnshire. Our strong sustainability ethos, innovative technical compounds, and successful projects underscore our dedication to innovation and efficiency.” Winners will be crowned at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in London on November 26, where Luxus will be in the company of Biffa, Veolia, Suez, Serco and Tesco, as well as local authorities and universities. The National Recycling Awards event is described as the most esteemed award ceremony in the recycling and resource management sector. Luxus has been producing compounds with high recycled content since the Seventies, with sustainability described as a cornerstone. The company’s technical recycling facilities are also among the largest and most advanced in the UK, allowing the business to deliver a complete plastic waste management solution, while providing customers and suppliers with a pathway to a more environmentally friendly, economically viable and socially responsible future.