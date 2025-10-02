Lincolnshire media company inspires next generation at local careers fair

Students at Bourne Grammar School had the chance to explore careers in media and publishing when Bourne-based Warners Group Publications attended the school’s careers fair

Warners Group Publications, a family-run business, which has been part of Lincolnshire’s community for over 37 years, spoke with pupils about the many opportunities in design, marketing, events, video production, journalism and more. The aim was to show that exciting careers in media don’t just exist in London – they can start right here in Lincolnshire.

Jack Hart, who works as a senior content editor for Warners, said: “Choosing a career path can feel overwhelming, so it was fantastic to spend time with students and hear about their interests.

“Many were surprised by the range of opportunities within publishing and it was great to see their enthusiasm when they realised their interests could translate into real jobs in the local area, where creative opportunities are less common.”

Steve Cole, a publisherfrom Warners, added, “A lot of young people just need that first step, whether it’s work experience, a bit of advice, or simply someone to explain how the industry works.

“We want to be part of giving them that, and to show them they don’t have to move away to build a career in media.”

The event comes at a time when national reports from the BBC, Youth Employment UK and Education & Employers point to the challenges young people face when entering the job market, including a lack of accessible opportunities and uncertainty about career paths. By engaging directly with schools, Warners hopes to make those choices clearer for students across the county.

Warners Group Publications is Bourne’s largest media employer, producing over 25 specialist brands and reaching more than five million enthusiasts across digital, eCommerce, emails, magazines and live events. Based in Bourne and employing 145 staff across Lincolnshire, the company is committed to supporting the next generation through work experience, local schools’ fairs and career advice.